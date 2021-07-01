ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 72674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

