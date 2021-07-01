Constellation Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.76.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

