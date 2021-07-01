Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Short Interest Down 53.7% in June

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,457. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

