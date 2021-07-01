Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Cap of $35.90 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.00696845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,340.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,367,341 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.