Contrasting Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) & Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitek Systems and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems 8.60% 16.52% 10.79% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitek Systems and Creative Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems $101.31 million 8.24 $7.81 million $0.50 38.80 Creative Technology $61.15 million 2.19 -$17.57 million N/A N/A

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mitek Systems and Creative Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mitek Systems presently has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Mitek Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mitek Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Creative Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; and Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications. The company also provides Mobile Fill, an application to prefill forms with user data by snapping a picture of the driver license or other similar identity documents; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap, an image capture technology. In addition, it offers CheckReader that enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from checks; XE, a recurrent neural network engine; and ID_CLOUD, an automated identity verification solution that is integrated into a customers' application to read and validate identity documents. The company sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, fintech companies, and others through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in San Diego, California.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

