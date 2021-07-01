Contrasting Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) & Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Albertsons Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.66 $271.21 million N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.13 $850.20 million $3.24 6.07

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sendas Distribuidora and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56

Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $19.94, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Albertsons Companies pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.22% 137.75% 7.05%

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Sendas Distribuidora on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

