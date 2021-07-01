Contrasting Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 32.67% 8.81% 0.75% Capital City Bank Group 16.01% 11.15% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Silvergate Capital and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $121.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.03%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.76%. Given Silvergate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Capital City Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $98.77 million 29.07 $26.04 million $1.36 83.32 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 2.00 $31.58 million $1.88 13.72

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Capital City Bank Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of January 26, 2021, it had 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

