Copart, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Copart in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

