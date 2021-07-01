Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director Kenneth Cunningham Sells 50,000 Shares

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director Kenneth Cunningham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$21,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,356.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Copperbank Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.78 target price for the company.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

