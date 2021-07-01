CorePoint Lodging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,011% compared to the typical volume of 1,272 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPLG opened at $10.70 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

