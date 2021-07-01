Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 483,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,346. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 254,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

