Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 483,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,346. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.16%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.