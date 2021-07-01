Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

