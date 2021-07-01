CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) versus Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Critical Review

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 8.39% 22.32% 10.60% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CorVel and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 76.44%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than CorVel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorVel and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $552.64 million 4.37 $46.36 million N/A N/A Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorVel beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, Medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

