Covington Capital Management Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

