COVIR.IO Hits 1-Day Volume of $168.00 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 53.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 66.6% lower against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $27,451.65 and $168.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

