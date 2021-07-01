CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin Sells 2,813 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $626.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

