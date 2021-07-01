Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 297.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of YETI worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in YETI by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of YETI opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

