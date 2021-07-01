Credit Suisse AG Buys 251,926 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 297.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.39% of YETI worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 90.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 634.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 198.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

NYSE YETI opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

