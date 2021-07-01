Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

