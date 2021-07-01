Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

