Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

