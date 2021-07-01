Credit Suisse AG Has $21.78 Million Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 270.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,604 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.42% of Daqo New Energy worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

DQ stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

