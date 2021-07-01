Credit Suisse AG Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $4,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $458.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $470.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

