Credit Suisse AG Has $23.15 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 297,952 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on COG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

