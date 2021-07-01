Credit Suisse AG Purchases 42,996 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.