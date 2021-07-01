Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Open Text worth $25,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Open Text by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

