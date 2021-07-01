Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727,803 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.72% of TechnipFMC worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 2.25. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

