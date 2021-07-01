Credit Suisse AG Sells 252,444 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $26,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

