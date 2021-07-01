Credit Suisse AG Sells 71,982 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

