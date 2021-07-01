Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Think Total Market ETF Defensief (NYSE:DTM)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Think Total Market ETF Defensief (NYSE:DTM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Think Total Market ETF Defensief in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

