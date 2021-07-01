Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Up 195.3% in June

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,200 shares, a growth of 195.3% from the May 31st total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of COPHF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. Creso Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

