Critical Comparison: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.38 $21.68 million $0.54 8.33

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 6.09% 12.21% 0.72%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Spartan Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

