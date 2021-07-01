Critical Comparison: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fisker
|1
|2
|8
|0
|2.64
|XPeng
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Fisker and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fisker
|N/A
|N/A
|-$130.00 million
|($0.40)
|-48.20
|XPeng
|$895.68 million
|39.17
|-$418.70 million
|($1.62)
|-27.42
Fisker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPeng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
23.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Fisker and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fisker
|N/A
|-9.62%
|-5.76%
|XPeng
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
XPeng beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
