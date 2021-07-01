Critical Survey: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) versus Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mesa Air Group and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.78%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Mesa Air Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.63 $27.46 million $0.78 12.27 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mesa Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group 8.07% 7.89% 2.44% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

