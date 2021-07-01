Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,321. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

