Cryptocean Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00004823 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $130,659.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.56 or 0.00716404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.52 or 0.07813301 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

