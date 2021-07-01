CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

EVD has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of EVD opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €56.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a fifty-two week high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

