CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after buying an additional 403,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 214.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 89,532 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 672,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

