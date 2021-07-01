CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $12,356.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00136151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00170176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,457.89 or 1.00295088 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.