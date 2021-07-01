DAEX Price Tops $0.0090 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAEX has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $52,799.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00714073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.38 or 0.07798279 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

