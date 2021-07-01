Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01. Dana has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.