Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Morgan Stanley

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.07 ($70.67).

Danone stock opened at €59.37 ($69.85) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €58.64.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

