Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, an increase of 221.5% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DANOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 170,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,610. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19.

Get Danone alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DANOY. AlphaValue cut shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.