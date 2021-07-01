Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $66.17

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.17, but opened at $67.96. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 6,509 shares trading hands.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

