Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Shares Down 0.6%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 110,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 61,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

