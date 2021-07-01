Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datasea by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datasea in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.25. Datasea has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 170.36% and a negative net margin of 295.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

