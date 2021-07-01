David John Henry Sells 1,635 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,472.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTGR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 246,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

