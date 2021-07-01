Decentralized Machine Learning Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 43.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $129,885.06 and $56.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.91 or 0.00697253 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,719.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

