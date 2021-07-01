Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $444.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $436.00 to $444.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $384.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $387.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

