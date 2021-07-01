Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Hits $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00414218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.08 or 0.01291227 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

